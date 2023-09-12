Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Tuesday.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 196 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 660 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-11) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Wainwright has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Colin Rea

