Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (91-52) will host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, September 12, with a start time of 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+165). A 10.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: John Means - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-11, 8.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Cardinals and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+165), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 50 (71.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Orioles have a 9-1 record (winning 90% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times.

The Cardinals have come away with 27 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Tyler O'Neill 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.