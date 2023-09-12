On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

In 65.5% of his 139 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 45 games this year (32.4%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.2% of his games this year (60 of 139), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 69 .277 AVG .269 .385 OBP .343 .462 SLG .434 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 65/31 6 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings