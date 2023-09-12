Willson Contreras vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (.842 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Orioles.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .261 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (70 of 118), with more than one hit 31 times (26.3%).
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (13.6%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 33.1% of his games this year (39 of 118), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (35.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.260
|AVG
|.262
|.345
|OBP
|.360
|.445
|SLG
|.477
|21
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|40
|51/21
|K/BB
|58/26
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 30-year-old southpaw started and threw four innings when he last appeared Wednesday, April 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In two games last season he had a 3.38 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.