Right now the Tennessee Titans are 24th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

Last year the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.

When favored last season Tennessee picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +1800 4 October 1 Bengals - +1400 5 October 8 @ Colts - +25000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2000 12 November 26 Panthers - +20000 13 December 3 Colts - +25000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1600 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +5000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2000

