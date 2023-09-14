Robin Montgomery will start the Abierto Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico against Victoria Azarenka in the round of 64. She was defeated by Eva Lys in the round of 128 of the US Open (her last tournament). Montgomery currently is +20000 to win it all at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Montgomery at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Montgomery's Next Match

Montgomery will face Azarenka in the round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM ET.

Montgomery Stats

Montgomery was defeated in her most recent match, 2-6, 1-6 against Lys in the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 29, 2023.

Montgomery has not won any of her nine tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 7-9.

Montgomery has a record of 6-6 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Montgomery has played 21.1 games per match in her 16 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Montgomery has played 12 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.7 games per match while winning 49.2% of games.

Montgomery has won 25.2% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Montgomery has claimed 21.5% of her return games and 67.1% of her service games.

