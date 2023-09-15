The Cincinnati Bengals have +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the league as of September 15.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in ), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 on the road.

As underdogs, Cincinnati had just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +1800 2 September 17 Ravens - +1600 3 September 25 Rams - +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +700 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2000 14 December 10 Colts - +25000 15 December 17 Vikings - +6600 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +1800

Odds are current as of September 15 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.