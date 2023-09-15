The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Boone County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information.

    • Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Cooper High School at Great Crossing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Georgetown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Boone County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Florence, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

