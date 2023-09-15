Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Hardin County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
North Hardin High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentucky Country Day School at John Hardin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Hardin High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.