High school football is on the schedule this week in Nelson County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Breckinridge County High School at Nelson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Bardstown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington County High School at Bethlehem High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Bardstown, KY
    • Conference: District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

