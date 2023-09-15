Warren County, Kentucky has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Taylor County
  • Franklin County
  • Nelson County
  • Perry County
  • Scott County
  • Morgan County
  • Webster County
  • Floyd County
  • Christian County
  • Marshall County

    • Warren County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    South Warren High School at duPont Manual High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Warren East High School at Calloway County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Murray, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Hardin High School at Bowling Green High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bowling Green, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.