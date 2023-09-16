Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (7-11) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Cardinals have come away with 29 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 19-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (670 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule