Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Saturday.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cardinals and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 29 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 25-30, a 45.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 70 of 144 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-41 34-41 27-22 38-59 48-60 17-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.