The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-2) at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 16th-worst in the FCS (47 points allowed per game), Eastern Kentucky has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 88th in the FCS by averaging 15 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Western Carolina is compiling 21.5 points per game (61st-ranked). It ranks 65th in the FCS defensively (31.5 points allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Western Carolina 306.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.5 (30th) 540.5 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (61st) 108.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (35th) 198 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.5 (24th) 5 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (119th) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has compiled 396 yards (198 ypg) on 32-of-53 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Joshua Carter has racked up 98 yards on 19 carries. He's also caught two passes for 48 yards (24 per game).

Braedon Sloan has 49 receiving yards (24.5 per game) on four catches with one touchdown, while also racking up 30 rush yards per game.

Jaden Smith's team-leading 117 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 17 targets).

Bryant Johnson has caught two passes for 53 yards (26.5 yards per game) this year.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has 380 passing yards, or 190 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.6% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27.5 rushing yards per game.

Desmond Reid has run for 181 yards on 38 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on five catches, totaling 48 yards.

Branson Adams has run for 89 yards across 11 carries. He's chipped in with five catches for 33 yards.

AJ Colombo has registered five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 79 (39.5 yards per game). He's been targeted two times and has one touchdown.

Censere Lee has totaled 77 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Ajay Belanger has racked up 60 reciving yards (30 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Kentucky or Western Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.