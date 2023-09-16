How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 16
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including Lille OSC playing Stade Rennes.
Here you can find info on how to watch all of Saturday's Ligue 1 action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Rennes vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC (2-1-1) journeys to take on Stade Rennes (1-3-0) at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (+115)
- Underdog: Lille OSC (+220)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch RC Lens vs FC Metz
FC Metz (1-2-1) journeys to play RC Lens (0-1-3) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: RC Lens (-200)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+500)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.