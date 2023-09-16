Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will host a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals (2-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on BTN. The Cardinals are a 10-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under is set at 50.5 points for the outing.

Louisville has the 41st-ranked defense this season (17 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with 47.5 points per game. Indiana's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FBS with 236.5 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 355.5 total yards per game, which ranks 91st.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Louisville vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -10 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

In 13 games last year, Malik Cunningham passed for 1,562 yards (120.2 per game), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

On the ground, Cunningham scored 12 touchdowns and accumulated 565 yards.

Jawhar Jordan ran for 815 yards (62.7 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Tyler Hudson had 69 receptions for 1,034 yards (79.5 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In 13 games, Tiyon Evans rushed for 525 yards (40.4 per game) and six TDs.

Yasir Abdullah amassed two interceptions to go with 50 tackles, nine TFL, 9.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games last year.

Monty Montgomery collected six sacks to go with four TFL, 57 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

In 13 games a season ago, MoMo Sanogo amassed 68 tackles, seven TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

On defense in 2022, YaYa Diaby contributed 30 tackles, 10 TFL, and eight sacks over 13 games.

