The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are heavily favored by 34.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 50.5 for the contest.

With 13 points per game (ninth-worst) and 39.5 points allowed per game on defense (13th-worst), Middle Tennessee has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. In terms of points scored Murray State ranks 64th in the FCS (20.5 points per game), and it is 76th on defense (33 points allowed per contest).

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Middle Tennessee vs Murray State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -34.5 -115 -115 50.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State Stats Leaders

Last season Taylor Shields grabbed 22 balls on 35 targets for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon ran for 580 rushing yards (4 yards per carry) and one TD.

Cortezz Jones ran for 369 yards (33.5 yards per game) and three TDs.

DeQuan Dallas got 64 targets last season and converted them into 40 grabs (3.6 per game) for 434 yards and two TDs.

Cade Shupperd helped carry the defense with three tackles and five sacks in 11 games.

On defense, Quinaz Turner totaled four interceptions.

With three tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, Cam Brown was a key contributor last season on defense.

The contributions of Lawaun Powell, who was on the field for 11 games, included three sacks to go with three tackles.

