The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) are heavily favored, by 34.5 points, facing the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State matchup.

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-34.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-34.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Murray State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

The Racers have been an underdog by 34.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

