The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) match up against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by surrendering just 5 points per game. The offense ranks 72nd (29 points per game). Western Kentucky's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 454 total yards per game, which ranks 15th-worst. On offense, it ranks 40th with 449 total yards per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

4:00 PM ET

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Ohio State 449 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (66th) 454 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.5 (2nd) 122 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (87th) 327 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 589 yards on 67.5% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 41 yards with two scores.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has run the ball 15 times for 78 yards.

Markese Stepp has collected 69 yards (on 13 attempts) with one touchdown.

Easton Messer's 134 receiving yards (67 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 receptions on 12 targets with one touchdown.

Dalvin Smith has put up a 107-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 13 targets.

Blue Smith has racked up 88 reciving yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 497 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 103 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game).

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in nine receptions for 178 yards (89 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in eight receptions totaling 110 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Stover has a total of 98 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five passes.

