On Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Our computer model projects a win for the Ravens -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Bengals totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and they surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball. The Ravens ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

Bengals vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (+3.5) Under (46.5) Ravens 17, Bengals 14

Bengals Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

The Bengals covered the spread seven times last season (7-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Last season, six Cincinnati games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 46.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for Bengals games a year ago.

Ravens Betting Info

The Ravens have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

The Ravens covered the spread twice last season (2-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Last year, five Baltimore games hit the over.

Ravens games averaged 42.7 total points last season, 3.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Ravens 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.1 20.1 28.7 18 24.1 21.8 Baltimore 20.6 18.5 19.1 17.4 21.9 19.6

