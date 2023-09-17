The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) are listed as 3.5-point favorites when they host the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) in an AFC North matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The game's over/under is listed at 46.

Before the Bengals play the Ravens, check out their betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Ravens as they prepare for this matchup against the Bengals.

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Against the spread, Cincinnati went 12-2-1 last season.

The Bengals went 7-3-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater last season.

Out of 16 Cincinnati games last season, six went over the total.

Baltimore posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.

The Ravens covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Out of 17 Baltimore games last year, five went over the total.

