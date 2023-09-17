Taijuan Walker gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Phillies are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Phillies -130 +105 9 -115 -105

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 29, or 43.3%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 19-25, a 43.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 70 of its 145 chances.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 2-8-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-42 34-41 27-22 38-60 48-60 17-22

