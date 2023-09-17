Joe Mixon has a difficult matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens concede 72 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Mixon averaged 58.1 yards rushing and scored seven TDs last year. Mixon complemented his rushing performance with 4.3 receptions and 31.5 receiving yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mixon and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mixon vs. the Ravens

Mixon vs the Ravens (since 2021): 5 GP / 53.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 53.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In terms of run D, the Ravens allowed one player to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Baltimore gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In the run game, no player ran for multiple scores versus the Ravens last year.

Mixon will see the Ravens squad that allowed 92.1 rushing yards per game last season and was third-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

The Bengals are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (11 TDs conceded a season ago).

Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mixon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon hit the rushing yards over in five of 14 opportunities (35.7%) last year.

The Bengals called a pass on 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. Their offense was eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Mixon had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mixon's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 27 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 19 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 12 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 24 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 14 ATT / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 8 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 22 ATT / 153 YDS / 4 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 14 ATT / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 11 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 11 ATT / 27 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 20 ATT / 105 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.