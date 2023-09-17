When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens go head to head in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Mitchell Wilcox find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Mitchell Wilcox score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

Wilcox grabbed 17 balls last year en route to 139 yards and one score.

Wilcox had one touchdown catch last year (in nine games).

Mitchell Wilcox Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 3 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 2 14 0 Week 8 @Browns 1 1 3 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 13 0 Week 14 Browns 2 1 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 3 3 34 1 Week 16 @Patriots 6 6 35 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 9 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 10 0

