Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 196 per game.

Higgins caught 74 balls last season on his way to 1,029 receiving yards and seven scores.

Higgins vs. the Ravens

Higgins vs the Ravens (since 2021): 4 GP / 75 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 75 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore allowed five players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Ravens gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Baltimore allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Higgins will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense a year ago (232.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the league at 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Higgins Receiving Insights

Higgins went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 14 games (50.0%) a season ago.

He averaged 9.4 yards per target last season (14th in NFL), racking up 1,029 yards on 109 passes thrown to him.

Higgins scored a receiving touchdown seven times last season, out of 14 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

Higgins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 9 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 8 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 13 TAR / 9 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 9 TAR / 8 REC / 128 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 11 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

