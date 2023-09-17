Going into their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1), the Tennessee Titans (0-1) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans' most recent game finished in a 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In their last outing, the Chargers were knocked off by the Miami Dolphins 36-34.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Treylon Burks WR Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Dillon Radunz OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Amani Hooker DB Concussion Out Tre Avery CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Ankle Questionable Teair Tart DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tyjae Spears RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Peter Skoronski OL Illness Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Out Chris Rumph II OLB Hamstring Out Joey Bosa OLB Hamstring Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Hamstring Out Daiyan Henley LB Hamstring Doubtful

Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans Season Insights (2022)

The Titans were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Tennessee ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game.

It was a difficult campaign for the Titans in terms of passing last season, as they ranked third-worst in passing offense (171.4 passing yards per game) and worst in passing defense (274.8 passing yards per game allowed).

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking best by allowing just 76.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 13th on offense (125.4 rushing yards per game).

The Titans ranked 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin last season after forcing 20 turnovers (20th in the NFL) and committing 23 (17th in the NFL).

Titans vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)

Chargers (-2.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Titans (+120)

Chargers (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 45.5 points

