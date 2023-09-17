Sportsbooks give the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Tennessee Titans (0-1). Los Angeles is favored by 3 points. The game's over/under has been listed at 45 points.

Before the Chargers take on the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Titans take on the Chargers, check out their betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Chargers (-3) 45 -165 +140
DraftKings Chargers (-3) 45.5 -162 +136
FanDuel Chargers (-3) 45 -164 +138

Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: CBS
Titans vs. Chargers Betting Insights

  • Tennessee had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.
  • Out of 17 Tennessee games last season, five went over the total.
  • Los Angeles had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • The Chargers had an ATS record of 4-2 as 3-point favorites or greater last season.
  • Last year, seven of Los Angeles' 17 games went over the point total.

