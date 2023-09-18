The field is shrinking at the Zhuhai Championships, with Aslan Karatsev in a quarterfinal against Cameron Norrie. Karatsev's odds to win this tournament at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai are +600, fourth-best in the field.

Karatsev at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

Karatsev's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 (at 5:00 AM ET), Karatsev will face Norrie, after beating Andy Murray 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.

Karatsev currently has odds of +155 to win his next match versus Norrie. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Karatsev Stats

In the Round of 16, Karatsev was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Murray on Saturday.

Karatsev has not won any of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 28-24.

Karatsev is 11-16 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Karatsev, over the past 12 months, has played 52 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.0 games per match.

Karatsev, in 27 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.6 games per match and won 48.6% of them.

Karatsev has won 21.6% of his return games and 77.9% of his service games over the past 12 months.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Karatsev has won 75.3% of his games on serve and 20.9% on return.

