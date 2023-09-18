Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) and the St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on September 18.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (12-8, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright (4-11, 7.95 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (44.1%) in those games.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 5-4 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (677 total), St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule