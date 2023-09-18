Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Christian Academy of Louisville - English Station Campus at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 18
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southern High School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasure Ridge Park High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waggener High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seneca High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentucky Country Day School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairdale High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois High School at Trimble County Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bedford, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Xavier High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
