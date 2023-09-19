How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, September 19
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Club Santos Laguna and CF Pachuca hit the pitch for the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Monday.
You will find information on live coverage of Monday's Liga MX action right here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF Pachuca vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna (3-2-2) travels to match up with CF Pachuca (1-3-3) at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: CF Pachuca (+120)
- Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+205)
- Draw: (+270)
