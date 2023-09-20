At +2000, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 8 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 20.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 16th, allowing 335.7 yards per game.

Last season the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.

As underdogs, Cincinnati had just one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +4000 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +100000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +600 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +75000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +4000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +4000

Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.