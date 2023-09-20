Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 20.

The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (5-6) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (6-4).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cardinals have been favored 69 times and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.
  • This season St. Louis has won 32 of its 69 games, or 46.4%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win.
  • St. Louis has scored 681 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 Phillies L 5-4 Zack Thompson vs Aaron Nola
September 16 Phillies L 6-1 Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
September 17 Phillies W 6-5 Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
September 18 Brewers W 1-0 Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
September 19 Brewers L 7-3 Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
September 20 Brewers - Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
September 21 Brewers - Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
September 22 @ Padres - Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
September 23 @ Padres - Adam Wainwright vs Pedro Avila
September 24 @ Padres - Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
September 26 @ Brewers - Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley

