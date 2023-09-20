Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 20.
The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (5-6) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (6-4).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 69 times and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won 32 of its 69 games, or 46.4%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored 681 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Zack Thompson vs Aaron Nola
|September 16
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Pedro Avila
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
