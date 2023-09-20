Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 20.

The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (5-6) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (6-4).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 69 times and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won 32 of its 69 games, or 46.4%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 681 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).

Cardinals Schedule