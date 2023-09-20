Zack Thompson starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 69 total times this season. They've finished 32-37 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 32-37 (winning 46.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-71-5).

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-43 34-41 28-22 39-61 50-61 17-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.