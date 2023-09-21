Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on September 21.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (7-12) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (8-4).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Cardinals as the favorite once.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
  • The Cardinals have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 32 (46.4%) of those contests.
  • St. Louis has a record of 32-37, a 46.4% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win.
  • St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 683 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 Phillies L 6-1 Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
September 17 Phillies W 6-5 Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
September 18 Brewers W 1-0 Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
September 19 Brewers L 7-3 Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
September 20 Brewers L 8-2 Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
September 21 Brewers - Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
September 22 @ Padres - Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
September 23 @ Padres - Adam Wainwright vs Nick Martínez
September 24 @ Padres - Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
September 26 @ Brewers - Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
September 27 @ Brewers - Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes

