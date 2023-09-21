How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Wade Miley on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 10th-best in baseball with 204 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .421.
- The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).
- St. Louis has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).
- The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.452).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (7-12) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 182 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Mikolas has recorded 12 quality starts this season.
- Mikolas will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Wade Miley
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Nick Martínez
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
|9/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
