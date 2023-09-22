Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matt Waldron starts for the San Diego Padres on Friday at PETCO Park against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cardinals have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-175
|+145
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.7%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 6-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 150 games with a total.
- The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|33-45
|34-41
|28-23
|39-62
|50-62
|17-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.