Elena Rybakina plays Linda Noskova to open play in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 in Tokyo, Japan (in the round of 32). In her previous tournament (the US Open), she was eliminated by Sorana Cirstea in the round of 32. Rybakina's odds to win this tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum are +600, third-best in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rybakina at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rybakina's Next Match

Rybakina will begin play at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 by facing Noskova in the round of 32 on Monday, September 25 (at 10:00 PM ET).

Rybakina is currently listed at -275 to win her next matchup against Noskova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Rybakina? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rybakina Stats

In her most recent tournament, the US Open, Rybakina was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 30-ranked Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.

In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Rybakina has gone 44-15 and has won two titles.

Rybakina has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 30-10 on that surface.

In her 59 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Rybakina has averaged 21.2 games.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 22.7 games per match while winning 56.2% of games.

Rybakina, over the past 12 months, has won 78.8% of her service games and 33.9% of her return games.

Rybakina has claimed 77.6% of her service games on hard courts and 34.9% of her return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.