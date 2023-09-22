Franklin County, Kentucky has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Union County
  • Christian County
  • Hart County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lewis County
  • Oldham County
  • Whitley County
  • Webster County
  • Jefferson County
  • Hopkins County

    • Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Fairdale High School at Frankfort High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Frankfort, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.