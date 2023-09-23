Saturday's game features the San Diego Padres (76-78) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-87) clashing at PETCO Park (on September 23) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Padres.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the mound, while Jake Woodford (2-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.1%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (685 total), St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule