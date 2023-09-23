The St. Louis Cardinals (67-87) hope to end their four-game losing run versus the San Diego Padres (76-78), at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The Padres will give the nod to Nick Martinez (5-4) versus the Cardinals and Jake Woodford (2-2).

Cardinals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Martinez - SD (5-4, 3.73 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.31 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Woodford

Woodford (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.31 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up one hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .304 batting average against him.

So far this season, Woodford does not have a quality start.

Woodford is trying to secure his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Martínez

The Padres will hand the ball to Martinez (5-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in three scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.73, a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.283 in 61 games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Martinez has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 1.7 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Nick Martínez vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 685 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .251 for the campaign with 205 home runs, 10th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 0-for-3 over one inning.

