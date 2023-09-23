The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Iowa State has struggled offensively, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS (16.7 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks 20th-best, giving up just 13 points per game. Oklahoma State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 20.3 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 20.3 points per contest (51st-ranked).

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Iowa State Oklahoma State 270.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.7 (111th) 253.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (69th) 86.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (106th) 184 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203 (93rd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 549 yards (183 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 45 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Cartevious Norton, has carried the ball 41 times for 123 yards (41 per game).

Abu Sama III has racked up 59 yards on 17 attempts.

Jayden Higgins has hauled in 12 receptions for 141 yards (47 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Benjamin Brahmer has put up a 101-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on 12 targets.

Aidan Bitter has racked up five catches for 79 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per game.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has recored 235 passing yards, or 78.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.7% of his passes.

Ollie Gordon has rushed 19 times for 109 yards, with two touchdowns.

Elijah Collins has totaled 102 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has racked up 155 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

De'Zhaun Stribling has caught 12 passes and compiled 141 receiving yards (47 per game) with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has racked up 86 reciving yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

