SEC foes match up when the Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

On defense, Kentucky has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by giving up just 11.3 points per game. The offense ranks 40th (35.7 points per game). Vanderbilt ranks 63rd with 400.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 98th with 389.0 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

See how to watch this game on SEC Network in the article below.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Kentucky Vanderbilt 407.0 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (14th) 281.7 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.0 (124th) 122.0 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.5 (109th) 285.0 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.8 (28th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 855 yards passing for Kentucky, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has racked up 236 rushing yards on 33 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 143 yards (47.7 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns.

This season, Demie Sumo has carried the ball four times for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 14 receptions for 260 yards (86.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Dane Key has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in nine catches for 138 yards, an average of 46.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,062 yards (265.5 yards per game) while completing 57.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 40 times for 200 yards (50.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Sedrick Alexander has piled up 31 carries and totaled 132 yards with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard paces his squad with 314 receiving yards on 25 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has collected 295 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) on 23 receptions.

London Humphreys' nine grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 266 yards (66.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

