The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) host an ACC battle against the Boston College Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville is putting up 38.7 points per game offensively this year (31st in the FBS), and is surrendering 16 points per game (35th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Boston College ranks 76th in the FBS (28 points per game), and it is 96th on defense (28.7 points allowed per contest).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ACC Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Louisville vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Louisville Boston College 528.7 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.3 (77th) 337 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.3 (70th) 251.7 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.7 (61st) 277 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (77th) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 732 yards (244 ypg) on 47-of-76 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 98 rushing yards (32.7 ypg) on 21 carries.

Jawhar Jordan has 344 rushing yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added five catches for 58 yards (19.3 per game).

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 22 times for 106 yards (35.3 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 77 yards through the air .

Jamari Thrash's team-high 329 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 19 targets) with four touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has caught six passes for 103 yards (34.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 644 yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 59.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 231 yards (77 ypg) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has rushed for 166 yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 175 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 12 catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Jaden Williams has racked up 105 reciving yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Boston College gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.