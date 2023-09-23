The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Boston College matchup.

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-14) 54.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-13.5) 54.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Louisville vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Louisville has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Boston College has won one game against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the ACC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

