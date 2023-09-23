SEC opponents match up when the No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU ranks 71st in scoring defense this year (23 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 45.7 points per game. Arkansas' defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FBS with 257.3 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 370.3 total yards per game, which ranks 82nd.

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

LSU Arkansas 537.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (88th) 338.3 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.3 (10th) 192.7 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (74th) 344.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (82nd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 977 yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 157 yards (52.3 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has racked up 156 yards on 24 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed four passes for 48 yards (16 per game), as well.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 393 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 280-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 24 targets.

Kyren Lacy has racked up six grabs for 99 yards, an average of 33 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has compiled 629 yards on 71.4% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 80 yards with one score.

AJ Green is his team's leading rusher with 28 carries for 190 yards, or 63.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Rashod Dubinion has racked up 96 yards (on 26 attempts) with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions on 22 targets with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has 10 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaedon Wilson has racked up 130 reciving yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

