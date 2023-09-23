The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (1-2) and the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League opponents.

St. Thomas (MN) is putting up 16.3 points per game offensively this season (92nd in the FCS), and is surrendering 31.7 points per game (83rd) on defense. Morehead State ranks 55th in the FCS with 365 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by surrendering just 225.5 total yards per game.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Morehead State vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Morehead State St. Thomas (MN) 365 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (95th) 225.5 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.7 (21st) 149 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.3 (81st) 216 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.3 (101st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 423 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 109 yards (54.5 ypg) on 19 carries.

Caleb Ramseur has rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Kyle Daly has collected eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 88 (44 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Ryan Upp has put together an 85-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught eight passes on 11 targets.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 58 reciving yards (29 ypg) this season.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Amari Powell has thrown for 251 yards (83.7 ypg) to lead St. Thomas (MN), completing 55.1% of his passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Hope Adebayo has carried the ball 31 times for 124 yards (41.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy's team-high 114 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of zero targets).

Bryce Boyd has hauled in six receptions totaling 82 yards so far this campaign.

Colin Chase has a total of 72 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed St. Thomas (MN) or Morehead State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.