It'll be the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) in college football play at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 28, Notre Dame 25

Ohio State 28, Notre Dame 25 Ohio State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Notre Dame has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Fighting Irish have played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 61.5% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+3)



Notre Dame (+3) Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Notre Dame has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points once this season.

This season, three of Notre Dame's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 86.3 points per game, 30.8 points more than the point total of 55.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.5 61 59.5 Implied Total AVG 48 49.5 45 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 51.8 49.5 Implied Total AVG 39.5 43.3 28 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.