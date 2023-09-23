The Texas A&M Aggies should win their game versus the Auburn Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. Auburn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+8.5) Over (51.5) Texas A&M 29, Auburn 28

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

The Aggies have won twice against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Two Aggies games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

One of the Tigers' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Auburn games this season is 4.5 more points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 44 20.3 49.5 6.5 33 48 Auburn 39.3 12.3 52 13.5 14 10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.