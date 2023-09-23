At +6600, the Tennessee Titans are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 23.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

The Titans put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 catches for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In 15 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a playmaker on defense, Kevin Byard totaled 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +2800 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +3000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +4000 4 October 1 Bengals - +2000 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +4000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +4000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +25000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1300 15 December 17 Texans - +75000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +75000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

